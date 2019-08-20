Burke’s by Bike

Novice and expert bikers are invited to the hundred-mile tradition at Burke’s Garden, a beautiful, broad valley cove in Tazewell County.

The annual Burke’s Garden Century will take place this year on Saturday, Aug. 24 This century (102 mi) and metric century (62 mi) has become a tradition for the New River Valley Bicycle Association since 1997 when a long-time member initiated this ride for a casual outing to avoid campus traffic on Move-In day for Virginia Tech. This ride has rapidly gained popularity as a fast, easy century for anyone who loves to ride bicycles.

A few volunteers are still needed to handle registration for the metric century ride basing out of Rocky Gap Elementary, the NRVBA said in an email.

Many novice cyclists enjoy this century as their first, while advanced riders test their hammering ability to plug out 100 miles at a fast pace.

Contact the group at NRVBA.com

— New River Valley Bicycling Association