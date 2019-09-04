Hundreds of volunteers needed for Blacksburg Brew Do Crew

In an announcement, the Blacksburg Partnership, a non-profit economic development organization serving the Blacksburg area, sent out a call for volunteers to help with the 11th annual Blacksburg Brew Do, the New River Valley’s award-winning craft beer festival.

The event will be held at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. (with Premium Access beginning at 11), rain or shine.

Nearly 300 volunteers are needed to perform an assortment of tasks before and during the festival.

Positions include ticket sales, ID checkers, parking attendants, VIP tent hosts, beer pourers and much more. Outgoing personalities are desired to help in the cooking and beer demonstrations tent, while volunteers with exceptional organizational skills are needed for the ticketing and vendor check-in areas. Organizations wishing to volunteer as a group are welcome.

Volunteers will receive a Blacksburg Brew Do “Crew” T-shirt, a souvenir beer glass and full access to festival events before or after their shift. To sign up for a beer pouring position, individuals must be 21 or older. Volunteers that are 21 and older will also receive a wristband that will allow them to receive six 4-ounce beer samples. To register to volunteer or for more information, please visit the festival website at https://www.blacksburgbrewdo.com/volunteer/.

Visit volunteer opportunities and complete festival details. Call 540.443.2008 or email info@blacksburgbrewdo.com for additional information, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

— The Blacksburg Partnership