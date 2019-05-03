Celebrating skills at the second Career and Technical Education Signing Day

Montgomery County Public Schools held a second work-ready Career and Technical Education Signing Day ceremony.

Nursing Assistants, so many there were two groups, at MCPS Signing Day during which 100 students following eleven professions were celebrated for their commitment to their skills and work ethic.

The eleven groups included Nursing Assistants, the largest group, Automotive Technology, Building Trades, Culinary Arts, Cosmetology, Drafting, Military Commitments, NRCC Pathways, Veterinary Assistants, Virginia Teachers for Tomorrow, and Welding.

Each group came to the table in front of family, faculty and friends. Each of the100 students stated their names and the school they would be attending then signed a certificate of commitment to a pledge to use the skills and work ethic learned in high school while being a productive member of his or her chosen profession.

Last year’s event celebrated 60 students in the program.

New River Community College and MCPS have been active in offering dual-enrollment courses in the high schools in which students earn college credits in both academic and technical coursework, gaining experience with the rigor of college work and college faculty expectations while still in high school.

Blacksburg photography students videoed and photographed the event, gaining practical experience while celebrating practical experience.

Supporting the program and introducing the groups were local businesses, current and future employers of these young people. Presenters included Alan Fabian, CEO of Lewis Gale Hospital, Johnnie Self, general manager of Campus Auto and MAACO in Blacksburg, Jenn Morrison, manager of Our Daily Bread in Blacksburg, Kendra Robertson of Great Clips Blacksburg, John Broughton, building inspector for Montgomery County, Dr. Mark Miear, superintendent of MCPS and former Marine, Debbie Bond, Dean of Business and Technologies, Mindy Wendell of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic, Candace Carrier, welding instructor and Annie Whitaker, Human Resources Director Montgomery County Public Schools.

Whitaker welcomed the twelve women and men who are following the Teachers for Tomorrow path.

“You’ve chosen the most noble profession,” she said. “There’s a serious shortage of teachers. There has been a 40 percent increase in unfilled positions. There is an absolutely dire need and we want to keep you here.”

Standing in the hall being photographed with their certificates, students talked about their choices and their futures.

“It’s been good,” Logan Merrix, 18 at Christiansburg High School. He and Brandon Rollins, both 18, both followed the Culinary Arts track currently working together at Red Lobster.

“We learn to communicate with people. It really helps,” they said.

Merrix is transferring to NRCC then to Johnson & Wales. Rollins recently entered the field.

“I started this year and I think it’s fun and a good career,” Rollins said.